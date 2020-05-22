Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.83. 63,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

