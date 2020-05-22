Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,022 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.