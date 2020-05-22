Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 133,215 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,215 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,230,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,959,516. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

