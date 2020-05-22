Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 36,488 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

NYSE V traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $190.15. 2,698,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,162. The company has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.