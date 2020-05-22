Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,798 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,120. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

