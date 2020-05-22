Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,673 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Splunk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $20.47 on Friday, hitting $183.92. The company had a trading volume of 599,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,355. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

