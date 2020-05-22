Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,566 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Cfra decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

