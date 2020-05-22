Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expands By 14.7%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.71. 1,098,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

