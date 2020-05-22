Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sony by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Sony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sony by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNE shares. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

