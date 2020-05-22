SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 10.09% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of MMTM stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $146.69.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.