Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,369 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Spotify by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after buying an additional 716,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $45,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.10.

Shares of SPOT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.43. 58,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $196.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.