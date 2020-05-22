Stifel Nicolaus Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $125.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

