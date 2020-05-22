Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is $0.65. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 2,595,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.