Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is $0.65. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 2,595,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

