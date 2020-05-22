Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in May

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 2,457,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

