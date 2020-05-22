Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,916,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

