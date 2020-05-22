TD Securities Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$49.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.89.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.56. 273,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,479. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.29. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.6099997 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.