Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $112.93. 167,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.