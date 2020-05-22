Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $337.59. 69,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

