TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 921,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

