Tredje AP fonden Acquires 27,353 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $432.90. The company had a trading volume of 304,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

