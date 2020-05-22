Tredje AP fonden Acquires 55,351 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.56. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.