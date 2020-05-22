Tredje AP fonden Acquires 9,994 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7,405.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $823.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $700.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.