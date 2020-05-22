Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

C traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 1,149,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,740,214. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

