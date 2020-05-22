Tredje AP fonden Buys 10,479 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $151.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.