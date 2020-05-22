Tredje AP fonden Buys 52,524 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.03.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

