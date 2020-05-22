Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.03 on Friday, reaching $570.01. 364,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $583.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.25 and a 200-day moving average of $426.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

