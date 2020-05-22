Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$29.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,307,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,959,516. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

