Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 27,270,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

