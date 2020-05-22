Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

