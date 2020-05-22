Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,519,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.92. 1,078,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,056. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

