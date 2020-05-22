Tredje AP fonden Has $4.72 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 145,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,336. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

