Tredje AP fonden Has $5.44 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,845 shares of company stock worth $46,894,663 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.21. The stock had a trading volume of 286,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

