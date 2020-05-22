Tredje AP fonden Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1,832.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,186 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 801,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,424,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

