Tredje AP fonden Has $6.31 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Nike stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 210,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,220. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

