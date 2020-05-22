Tredje AP fonden Has $6.44 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,713,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,521,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

