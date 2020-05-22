Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

