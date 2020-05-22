Tredje AP fonden Purchases 22,408 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.97. 166,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,742. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

