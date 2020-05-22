Tredje AP fonden Purchases 77,490 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,084,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Visa by 830.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.02. 2,917,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

