Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,219 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

