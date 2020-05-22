Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,362 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 277,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,316. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

