Tredje AP fonden Sells 16,904 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,055. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,589 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

