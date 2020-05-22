Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,984 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

