Tredje AP fonden Sells 20,345 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

CL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $2,116,742.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.