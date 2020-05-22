Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. 248,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,994,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.