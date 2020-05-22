U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 338,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

