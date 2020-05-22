Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $517,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 272,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

ULTA traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,091. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

