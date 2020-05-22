Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

