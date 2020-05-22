United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

