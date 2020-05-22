Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.43. The company had a trading volume of 102,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.99 and its 200 day moving average is $277.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

