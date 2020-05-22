Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 193,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 435,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $3,662,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 628,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904,664. The company has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

